Rough Riders honor Tampa’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ with Ybor City parade

Hillsborough County

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a very long pandemic year, and the people who helped us through it, deserve a party!

The Rough Riders threw a parade Saturday evening to honor Tampa’s first responders and hometown heroes.

“Great to have the community back out and back on our feet and we love to celebrate here in Tampa,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Hundreds of people lined 7th Avenue in Ybor City to show their appreciation.

“We have to take care of them because they take care of us,” said an attendee.

Veterans, who died on the line of duty, were also honored.

The president of the Rough Riders, Lt. Colonel John T.R. Howell, said they wouldn’t have been able to pull off such a big “Thank You” surprise without the help of city leaders.

