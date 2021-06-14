Ronnie Oneal double murder trial: Opening statements start Monday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Opening statements will begin Monday for the trial against Ronnie Oneal III, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and daughter inside their Riverview home in March 2018.

Oneal, who claims he acted in self-defense, dropped his attorneys when they said the “stand your ground” defense did not apply to his case.

He is now representing himself and will face the death penalty if found guilty.

Last week, he had a chance to question potential jurors.

“Did you form any opinions based on what you heard or read?” he asked a potential jury member.

A key witness in the trial will likely be Oneal’s son who was stabbed and burned in the attack, but survived.

Neighbors and family members expressed concern for the boy in a 2018 interview with 8 On Your Side.

“I really feel really bad for little Ronnie because whenever he comes out of whatever he’s in right now, he’s going to be traumatized,” one family member said.

Opening statements in the trial are set to start at 9 a.m. Monday.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.