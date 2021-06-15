Ronnie Oneal, acting as his own attorney, stuns jurors during opening of double murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ronnie Oneal III, the local dad accused of killing his daughter and girlfriend, stunned jurors on the first day of his trial for the double murder.

Oneal, who is acting as his own attorney, yelled at jurors during his opening statement, Monday.

“By the time it’s all said and done, you will see who is the mass murderers,” he screamed at the stunned panel.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon told jurors you can hear 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron begging for her life in 911 calls from inside their Riverview home in March 2018.

“I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry — help me,” could be hear on the recordings played for the courtroom.

According to Sutton, Oneal shot Barron and beat her to death with the gun. He said the 32-year-old then grabbed a hatchet and killed his daughter, 9-year-old Ron’Niveya Oneal.

Oneal has previously said he acted in self-defense. On Monday, he told jurors the case against him is made up.

“This whole entire case has been tampered with and fabricated,” Oneal said. “My son did not witness me viciously beat his mom to death.”

Oneal’s son was stabbed and burned but, survived the attack. He’s expected to testify against his father during the trial.

8 On Your Side has learned once he recovered from the attack Oneal’s son was adopted by a detective with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Oneal III faces the death penalty if convicted of the double murder.

The trial is expected to last through the next two weeks.