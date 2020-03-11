Rollover crash snarls morning traffic on I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash was affecting traffic on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on eastbound I-4 near Thonotosassa Road and shut down two lanes of the interstate.
There was no word on injuries.
All lanes have since reopened.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alligator encounter in Florida Everglades goes viral
- CBP officers in Florida find $30K worth of cocaine hidden in golf clubs
- Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization
- Bernie Sanders staying in race, will debate Joe Biden this weekend
- First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces