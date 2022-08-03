TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge south Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.

Live traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a pickup truck on its side with a puddle of liquid spilling onto the roadway.

Authorities closed two lanes in the southbound direction to clear the spill.

