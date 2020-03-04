Rollover crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash is causing delays for commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
The crash happened on southbound I-275, on the Tampa side of the bridge.
There is no word on injuries.
WFLA’s Meredyth Cesuillo said the crash is causing a major backup and delays are building into downtown Tampa.
Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
