Rollover crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash is causing delays for commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash happened on southbound I-275, on the Tampa side of the bridge.

There is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Meredyth Cesuillo said the crash is causing a major backup and delays are building into downtown Tampa.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: