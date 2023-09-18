PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on I-4 in Plant City Monday afternoon.
A camera from the Florida Department of Transportation showed the truck lying on its side blocking all westbound lanes of traffic at Alexander Street.
As of this report, it is not known if any injuries have been reported.
Traffic is being forced out onto Alexander Street at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.