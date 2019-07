HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue has responded to a rollover crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

8 On Your Side’s Meredyth Censullo says two outside lanes are open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS: