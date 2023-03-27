TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A would-be robber got called on their bluff while trying to rob a gas station in Hillsborough County early Monday morning, deputies said.

A spokesman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side that the robbery happened at a Marathon gas station on East Bearss Avenue.

The spokesman said the robber was trying to act like they were armed with a real gun, but when the gas station worker realized it was a toy, the worker chased them out of the store.

Deputies tried to pursue the robber but had to divert their resources to assist a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s they found in a nearby area.

At this time, the robber’s description and gender are not known.

If you know anything about the robbery, call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.