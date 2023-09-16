TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help in identifying the suspect in several robberies in the Apollo Beach area.

Detectives said the robber struck several businesses at a shopping plaza on 6596 North US Highway 41 between the hours of 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 29.

He also robbed the First Watch restaurant, which is currently under construction. Deputies said he was able to break in through a vent on the roof and caused several hundred dollars in damage. Then he stole $4,000 in construction tools.

The sheriff’s office released images of the man on Saturday in hopes someone will be able to recognize him.

“We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity against the hardworking business owners and their employees who make this community great,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I hope that someone will recognize this individual so we can apprehend him for the betterment of everyone in our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.