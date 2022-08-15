TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Brandon Monday afternoon before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies said the man walked into the Truist Bank located along Causeway Boulevard in Brandon Monday and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man walked out towards the back of the bank where he fled.

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies described the suspect as a white male wearing a red, white, and blue Columbia hat, a dark-colored shirt, white or light-colored shorts, and white shoes. The man was also wearing gold-rimmed, Aviator style sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

“I am urging everyone to take a good look at these images,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone who recognizes this man, or may have seen anything suspicious in that area, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.