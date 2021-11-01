Road renamed in honor of Hillsborough deputy who was killed 1 shift before retirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sgt. Brian LaVigne, a Hillsborough deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, will now have a road renamed in his honor.

In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1716, which dedicated Tampa Bay roadways to three local fallen law enforcement officers. The designations honor LaVigne, Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen and Pinellas County Deputy Michael J. Magli, who were all killed in the line of duty this year.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, State Road 60 from Philip Lee Boulevard to I-75 will be known as “Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road.”

LaVigne died on Jan. 11 after authorities say a fleeing suspect “intentionally rammed into Master LaVigne at a high rate of speed,” as he was in his marked HCSO vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, LaVigne served for more than 30 years with the agency and was just one shift away from retirement.

“When you drive past that sign, just think of Brian,” LaVigne’s wife, Cathleen LaVigne said at an unveiling of the road plaque. “Just Brian. Father, son, brother, friend, my husband, who only wanted to come home on time at the end of his shift.”

“This memorial will be a reminder for each of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies of the mentor, coworker, and friend they lost,” said Rep. Andrew Learned. “A memorial for everyone in Brandon on their daily commute of Sergeant LaVigne’s sacrifice keeping us safe. And a memorial for the family to know that not just they, but our State, County, and Nation are grateful for their eternal sacrifice as well. This designation isn’t for the way in which Sergeant LaVigne passed, this memorial is to how he lived. To his 29 years and 361 days of service to the people of Hillsborough County.”