Road rage shooting suspects, victim meet again in Hillsborough County; shots fired

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Deputies arrested two men for allegedly shooting at the same driver in two separate road rage incidents in Hillsborough County last week.

The first shooting occurred in the Wimauma area around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Raymond Davis, 18, pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and asked “Are you revving your engine at me?” The victim said no.

According to deputies, Davis proceeded to follow the victim in his vehicle, and his passenger, Trevor Barnette, handed him a firearm. Deputies said Davis fired two shots at the victim as he drove past his vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

The second shooting happened two days later in the Ruskin area.

Deputies said the victim spotted Davis’ vehicle and tried to take a picture of his license plate. Davis saw he was being followed and stopped at a stop sign while the victim tried to drive away.

Barnette was in Davis’ vehicle with the gun and fired several shots from the passenger side, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not hurt, and called the sheriff’s office after leaving the area.

Deputies were able to identify Davis and Barnette as the suspects.

Davis was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occuppied vehicle. Deputies said he confessed his involvement in both shootings.

Barnette was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occuppied vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. Deputies said the gun matched the description of the firearm used in the shooting.

Davis has since been released. Online jail information was not available for Trevor Barnette.

