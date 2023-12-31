TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened after a road rage incident Saturday.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said at about 4 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at a Wawa on East Hillsborough Avenue.

A man was shot in the leg and taken to Tampa General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the official. Photos by a witness showed the man holding his leg in pain next to one of the gas pumps.

At this time, there have been no arrests confirmed, but the shooting appeared to be related to a road rage incident, the sheriff’s office said.