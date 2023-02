TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.

The incident happened in the area of 400 Howard Avenue. Only one car was involved in the crash, and the driver is said to have survived.

Northbound traffic would be closed until around 7:10 a.m. and would be diverted west on West Fig Street while TECO repaired its poles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.