Road closures expected as construction on South Selmon Safety Project begins this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction is set to begin this week on the South Selmon Safety Project.

The project will add a barrier in the media of the toll road between the Hillsborough River and Himes Avenue. Studies show barriers reduce fatal and serious injury crashes caused by crossover crashes.

In addition to the barrier wall, the shoulders along the median will be paved to create a safe location for motorists involved in a crash or having car trouble to pull over and await assistance.

This will also help keep Road Rangers and first responders safe as they help motorists.

Lane closures will be required as the project progresses. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says lane closures will not be in place during peak travel times.

THEA also says the work won’t impact streets under the expressway.

The first step will resurface the project area. That will be done overnight and will require lanes to be closed. The barrier construction will require daytime lane closures, generally from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will start work between Himes and Euclid and move section-by-section toward downtown Tampa. Each section will take about four months to complete.

The South Selmon Safety Project should be finished in the spring of 2020.

Here’s the project timeline provided by THEA:

Mid-September 2019 – Early October 2019

Milling and Resurfacing, Night-time lane closures

Mid-October 2019 – Mid-October 2019

Shoulder surface drainage in 4 locations, Night or Day unknown at this time

Late September 2019 – Mid-November 2019

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Himes to Euclid, Day-time lane closures

Mid-October 2019 – Late November 2019

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Euclid to El Prado, Day-time lane closures

Late October 2019 – Early January 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, El Prado to MacDill, Day-time lane closures

Mid-November 2019 – Mid-February 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Bay to Bay to Mississippi, Day-time lane closures

Late November 2019 – Early March 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Mississippi to Howard, Day-time lane closures

Late January 2020 – Mid-March 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Howard to Morrison, Day-time lane closures

Mid-February 2020 – Early April 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Morrison to Swann, Day-time lane closures

Late February 2020 – Mid-April 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Swann to Platt, Day-time lane closures

Late February 2020 – Late April 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Platt to Willow, Day-time lane closures

Late March 2020 – Mid-May 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, Willow to South Blvd, Day-time lane closures

Late April 2020 – Late May 2020

Median widening/paving and construct median barrier wall, South Blvd to Hyde Park, Day-time lane closures

Early May 2020 – Late June 2020

Install median lighting, install overhead signs, pave friction, install final striping, Day and Night lane closures likely