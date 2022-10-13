RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.

The Florida Lottery said Jeanne Salvant, 38, won the $1 million prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket in the 500X THE CASH game.

Salvant purchased the winning ticket from a Publix grocery store, located at 13154 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Salvant chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

She did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state.