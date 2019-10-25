Riverview woman killed fiance who woke her up in middle of night, new documents show

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have released new details in a death investigation turned homicide case in Riverview.

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Melissa Turner on Oct. 19 and charged her with second-degree murder.

Hillsborough deputies say Turner called 911 around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 18 to report that she found her fiance unresponsive and cold to the touch on the back patio of their home on White Barn Way.

According to a newly-released affidavit, she told deputies there was blood throughout the home. She also told them she had attempted to perform CPR on the man, the document shows.

Deputies responded to the home and say they found the victim on the pool deck. The affidavit says deputies noticed the victim had a two to three-inch cut on his upper right arm and upper right chest.

According to deputies, Turner was found with dried blood all over her. The arrest affidavit says she told deputies she didn’t know what happened to the victim.

During an interview with deputies later, Turner said the victim was drunk and woke her up from “a dead sleep” around 4 a.m. According to the affidavit, Turner got angry with the man for waking her up and the couple started to argue.

Turner told deputies that during the argument, her fiance held a knife in his hand and claims she cut her right palm trying to grab it by the blade.

According to the affidavit, she told deputies that’s when “things escalated.” The report shows Turner was thrown across the kitchen counter at some point.

Deputies say they later viewed home surveillance footage from a neighbor that captured an argument on the screened patio where the victim was found.

The affidavit states that a woman can be heard in the video saying “you stay down” around 4:30 a.m. About a minute later, deputies say a noise that sounds like glass breaking is heard.

Over the next several minutes, deputies say the surveillance camera captured a woman saying “so f***ing die,” “I hate you,” “get up,” “so f***ing arrogant, I hate you,” “go f*** yourself,” “let’s go” and “f*** you.”

The affidavit says that around 4:43 a.m., smacking noises are heard along with a man saying something inaudible.

Deputies say additional arguing can then be heard on the video, along with a woman yelling, “no!” and “what did I do?”

During her interview with deputies, the affidavit states Turner said, “if it was an accident, then I would have called 911 and not just let him die.”

A medical examination revealed the victim had a defensive wound on his right forearm, a large cut to his upper right bicep, a small cut to the middle of his chest, a small cut to the top of his shoulder and a large wound in the middle of his back consistent with a stab wound, the affidavit says.

