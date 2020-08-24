Riverview woman charged with murder in overdose death

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview woman was charged with murder in the death of a man who overdosed on heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Chrystal Post, 38, is accused of peddling drugs that killed a man in his 30s on March 8.

Deputies said the man visited Post’s home in Riverview to purchase heroin that day and overdosed after he returned home and used it. He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he later died.

A witness told deputies he traveled with the victim earlier that day to buy heroin from Post.

With their help, deputies arranged an undercover drug deal and bought heroin from Post on March 10.

Deputies said Post was arrested the next day and had heroin mixed with fentanyl in her possession.

Post later admitted to selling the victim heroin on a regular basis, including on the day he died.

She was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, delivery of heroin, possession of dilaudid, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug without a prescription.

On Aug. 21, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“This case should be a warning to those who seek to use drugs and those who supply it in our community. There are consequences to both actions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will continue to aggressively find those who are dealing drugs in Hillsborough County and work hard to make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including being held accountable for any deaths their self-serving actions cause.”

