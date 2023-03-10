RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paige Morley, 22, on Friday.

Morley was a teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory in Riverview, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morley faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, led or lascivious exhibition and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, court records show.

Morley is being held at the Orient Road Jail on no bond.