Riverview principal was among 18 arrested in human trafficking sting; 2 teens rescued, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation into human trafficking led to the arrests of more than a dozen people in Hillsborough County and the rescue of two 15-year-old girls, authorities said Tuesday.

The monthslong investigation, dubbed “Operation Wanderlust,” started in Nov. 2021.

Authorities said those arrested in the sting had been communicating with undercover investigators posing as minors online. The men would solicit sex acts from the undercover officers and send them inappropriate pictures. Half of those arrested had traveled to Hillsborough County to meet them for sex.

“These suspects came from all walks of life, including Derrick McLaughlin, the principal of an elementary school in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Another suspect, Robin Varghese, is known to be affiliated to his father’s church, Bethel of Brandon Pentecostal Church. No matter what these suspects did for a living, they sought to take advantage of a young person in our area, which is unacceptable. We are thankful that these men encountered our detectives online instead of a real child.”

Derrick Laughlin. Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Laughlin ,who was the principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, was accused of sending sexually explicit texts to an undercover detective. There is no indication there were any other victims, authorities said in January. He faces charges of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, lewd or lascivious battery (engage) attempt, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Another suspect was arrested twice during the investigation, authorities said. After he was busted, authorities found disturbing material on Eduardo Antonio Iglesias Amaya’s phone, and he was hit with 18 counts of child porn. He also faces charges of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, lewd or lascivious battery (engage) attempt, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, transmission of harmful material to a minor and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, the report said.

Eduardo Antonio Iglesias Amaya (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they rescued a 15-year-old girl who had a “history of falling prey to commercial sex trafficking.” The other girl, also 15, was being groomed by a 41-year-old man who wanted her to “take part in his rape (BDSM) fantasies,” authorities said.

Authorities said Arthur Alan Vos III was communicating with the teen via social media and her father found their messages and reported them to deputies. Vos was arrested after he traveled to meet the girl. Deputies found a firearm, a leather paddle and a condom in his vehicle.

Vos faces charges of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, lewd or lascivious battery (engage) attempt, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

“The HCSO Human Trafficking Squad works diligently to save our children from becoming victims to sexual predators that use technology to hunt in the shadows of the internet,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Through operations like Wanderlust, we are constantly taking a proactive approach to finding these predators, and our efforts will not stop.”

Arthur Vos. Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The other suspects and the charges they face are as follows:

RUSTY HAYNES

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempted

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts (Misrepresent Age)

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, and Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

TIMOTHY LOURO

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

ROBIN VARGHESE

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

MICHAEL ROSADO JIMENEZ

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

GONZALO MARIN VILLALBAZO

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts (Misrepresent Age)

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device

ANTHONY PAULEY

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempted

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

FELIX MANUEL CUEVAS AGRAMONTE

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

LUIS BONILLA

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

ERIC WILLIAMS

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

JOHN GETEJANC

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

O KEITO KENOY KEMANI CAMERON

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

GABRIEL GUERRERO GONZALEZ

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Traveling to Meet a Minor After Using Computer Services/Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

DEREK JACKSON

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

CASIMIRO VIDAL REAL

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) Attempt

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

JASON ROGER KOEHLER

Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain Illegal Acts

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor

Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communications Device

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking those with information regarding any of the suspects or anyone who may feel they have been victimized to call detectives at 813-247-8200.