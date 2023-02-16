HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested for a fourth time Thursday after he inappropriately touched students, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Daniel Medina-Alvarez is facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation. This is the fourth time Medina-Alvarez has been charged with similar offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said multiple victims made several sexual allegations against Medina-Alvarez for inappropriately touching them. Investigators said Medina-Alvarez was the owner of Medina Martial Arts Studio at the time.

“I’m disgusted, this man abused his position as a trusted instructor to prey on innocent victims,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This suspect knowingly and intentionally victimized his students time and time again. We are working to get these victims and their families peace of mind, justice, and the help or services they might need.”

Investigators said they are looking for others who might have been victimized by Medina-Alvarez.

“I encourage parents to talk to their children. If your child was a student at this Martial Arts studio, please have a conversation with them about this. We believe there might be other victims,” Chronister said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

