RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering his daughter in 2017 after a two-week trial, according to prosecutors.

Nahshon Shannon was found guilty by a jury of third-degree felony murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.

Shannon picked up his 13-year-old daughter July 1, 2017, from her mother’s residence, officials said. The teen’s body was found days later in a shallow grace at Triple Creek Nature Preserve.

Investigators were able to link Shannon to the crime with tire impressions near the body that matched the tires on his vehicle, prosecutors said. Investigators also said he wiped his phone before it could be examined for evidence.

Shannon also reportedly had tape and a bag in his car that matched the same type used to get rid of the body, prosecutors said. Investigators also found a screw from a shovel near the body that matched a shovel at Shannon’s home that was missing a screw.

“The victim in this case was a child whose life was only beginning,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends as they navigate through this tragedy. Our prosecutors were presented with a challenging circumstantial case which they skillfully presented to jurors. We are thankful for the jury’s service and appreciate their time and dedication to the trial.”

Shannon will be sentenced in November and faces up to 20 years in prison. Family members will give impact statements at the sentencing hearing, officials said.