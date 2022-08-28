HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on US-41 near Bloomingdale Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected off of it.

FHP identified the motorcyclist as a 46-year-old Riverview man. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the site of the crash.

FHP said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.