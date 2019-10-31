Riverview man charged with felony after allegedly dumping acid containers on property

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview man is accused of endangering public health by dumping dangerous materials at a property earlier this month.

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

On Oct. 3, Michael Augustin allegedly drove to a wooded area near Foxworth Road and Camden Field Parkway and dumped about 300 cubic feet of debris, including nine 1-gallon containers of muriatic acid, construction materials, seven 5-gallon buckets of paint and 15 bags filled with leaves, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and members of Hillsborough County Code Enforcement found the dumpsite on Oct. 18 and cleaned up the debris.

Authorities said they followed several leads that helped them identify Augustin as the suspect.

Augustin, 47, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with felony littering (over 100 cubic feet), authorities said.

“If the acid irresponsibly left in this wooded area had spilled into the soil, it would have had a tremendous environmental impact and left the county and its taxpayers with an even larger clean up cost,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I commend our Environment Enforcement and Code Enforcement Units for not only cleaning up the mess carelessly left behind, but also following through with this investigation until they found and arrested the person responsible. Illegal dumping will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County.”

