TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview couple is in their third year bringing joy to their community and to visitors with a holiday light display synced to music.

Lee Mueller and his husband Kendall created the light display together at their home, located at 12705 Charity Hill Court in Riverview.

The show can be found on Facebook under “Camellia Estates Christmas Light Show.”

Mueller said he’s always loved Christmas and he and his husband would decorate their home with regular lights and Christmas inflatibles.

“About seven years ago, I remember seeing a pixel light show on YouTube and it’s been something I’ve wanted to do ever since,” he told WFLA.com. “I love technology and Christmas lights and the pixel light shows are a great combination of both of these.”

After pushing it off each year, Mueller wanted to bring joy and happiness to people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He and his husband decided in June that year that the best way to do that was through a Christmas light show, like the ones Mueller had seen online.

After roughly a month of initial research, Mueller was ready to get to work to brighten up the lives of those in his community.

The lights on Mueller’s home aren’t regular Christmas lights, they are pixel lights, each with a red, green and blue light inside to make any color imaginable, wired in a way each light “knows” what to do when controlled.

He said by Sept. 2020, he was comfortable enough with what he learned to start making his own shows, bringing in inspiration from other light shows and tweaking them to fit his home. Mueller said he had to learn a specific program to control his pixel lights.

Once the details were set on the technology side, it was time for Mueller and his husband to mount the lights and decide what props they wanted to use in the show.

“This is where Kendall comes in. While he doesn’t have quite the passion I do for holiday lighting, he is extremely supportive and was willing to do just about anything to help me,” Mueller said.

In total, Mueller’s home light show consists of 4,805 lights this year, up from roughly 2,500 lights when the couple started in 2020.

Mueller said it doesn’t take as long to set up the lights as one may think. Many of his lights stay on the outside of the house year-round and are difficult to notice. Set-up begins in early November and aspects of the light show take roughly a day to complete.

Mueller said one of the main questions he gets about the display is how much power the show uses. He explained the lights are all low-voltage pixel lights and are only running at 30% of their total brightness.

“I could easily run everything off of one residential outlet,” he said. “It ended up being a few outlets due to the spacing of the lights, but it uses so little power that I don’t notice any change in my electric bill.”

Guests at the show can get out of their cars to enjoy it through external speakers, or tune in on their car radio on 96.5 FM while visiting. The song choices, though still Christmas-themed, are unique, with one fan-favorite titled “It’s Raining Tacos on Christmas Eve.”

Mueller said the response from the Riverview community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Now that we are in our third year, we have had people tell us they have made it a yearly tradition to see the light show,” he said. “I also had a neighbor tell me that as soon as her kids see me on the ladder putting up the lights, they get really excited because to them, that is the sign Christmas is coming soon!”

There was one response the first year Mueller’s light spectacular began that he said he’ll never forget, from a mother who had brought her daughter to see the show.

“She informed me that earlier in 2020, her daughter was born premature and there were many times they were unsure if she would pull through. She did end up being okay, but it was a very stressful year for her family,” said Mueller. “One of the highlights of her year was being able to enjoy my light show with her daughter, who is now happy and healthy.”

As for his neighbors, Mueller said they love the show and he is in constant contact with them to make sure the sound isn’t too loud and that visitors are being courteous and not blocking driveways.

The show consists of nine songs, as well as four skits with talking trees mixed in between songs. The total run time for the show is just over 27 minutes, and it loops throughout the night.

Each year, Mueller’s show begins on Black Friday and runs until Jan. 1. The light spectacular can be seen Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Mueller said on Christmas Eve, the couple runs the show from 6:30 p.m. until Christmas morning, “to make sure Santa sees it while dropping off presents!”

If you’re not able to make it to the show, you can check out last year’s online.