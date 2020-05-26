Riverview man attacks elderly neighbors and 4 deputies, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested early Monday after he attacked both his neighbors and deputies in Riverview.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Hillcrest Drive just after 2 a.m.

A caller said that Isaiah Velez, 21, bit an elderly neighbor’s ear and tried to stab him with broken glass.

Deputies found Velez undressed, walking down the street.

After trying to speak with him, Velez began attacking deputies, who were forced to deploy their Tasers.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and cleared Velez, who suffered minor scratches.

Deputies on scene suffered from lacerations and abrasions.

Velez was charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of criminal mischief of $200 or less, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, grand theft motor vehicle, lewd and lascivious behavior, battery on a victim over 65 and four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.