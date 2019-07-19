Riverview man arrested for stealing pickup, trying to throw owner from bed of truck

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man is facing several felony charges after deputies say he stole a pickup then tried throwing the owner and his friend from the bed of the truck when they jumped in.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Gibsonton Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a pickup truck that had been stolen from a yard.

About an hour after the reported theft, the owner of the pickup spotted his stolen truck at the Gibtown Inn on US-41 in Gibsonton. The victim and his friend tried blocking the truck into the parking lot. They also tried getting the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Eniel Marzo-Alayo, out of the truck.

As Marzo-Alayo sped out of the parking lot, the victim and his friend jumped into the bed of the truck. Deputies say Marzo-Alayo started driving recklessly on US-41, accelerating and swerving the truck side to side in an attempt to throw the other two men out of the truck bed.

A Hillsborough deputy spotted the pickup truck and started following it but a sheriff’s office spokesperson says Marzo-Alayo was able to get away. Shortly after he got away, 911 dispatchers received a call about a crash at the intersection of North Street and Ekker Street.

Deputies responded to the crash and found the pickup truck in a ditch. The owner of the truck and his friend both had minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, Marzo-Alayo ran from the scene after the crash but was later found at a home on Wood Violet Drive. They say he climbed through an unlocked bedroom window in an attempt to hide from law enforcement.

Deputies say Marzo-Alayo also grabbed a set of keys inside the home to try and steal a car in the driveway. When he got outside, he realized the keys didn’t fit.

Marzo-Alayo was arrested after deputies found him walking down Wood Violet Drive. He was charged with several felonies including kidnapping and two counts of fleeing and eluding.