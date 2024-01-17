RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man was arrested after he shot and killed a man following a road rage incident on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds at the corner of Rose Lane and Baytree Drive. The man died while on the way to the hospital.

Detectives found the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Jorge Ramirez a few blocks away from the scene, at his home.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He may be facing additional charges.

“Our hearts break for this family who lost a loved one in the face of senseless violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “At this time, our detectives are meticulously piecing together the moments that led up to this fatal shooting. While this investigation is active, we urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

The investigation remains ongoing.