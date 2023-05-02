HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man was arrested Monday after troopers said he was impersonating a police officer with his 3-year-old daughter in the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers spotted a police impersonator in a rental vehicle on Interstate 4, just east of Interstate 75 on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the black Cadillac SUV had several “very unusual and suspicious features.”

The vehicle had an emergency lightbar mounted in the rear window and what appeared to be a dash camera mounted on the windshield, according to a report. The trooper also said that the SUV’s windows had tint applied to them which was darker than the legal limit.

Troopers said they conducted a traffic stop and pulled the driver over, who was later identified as Conroy Traille.

During the traffic stop, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found “marijuana residue” around the driver’s seat and center console. They said they found marijuana, oxycodone, and acetaminophen pills, along with several plastic bags of a white powder and a white rock-like substance, which was later identified as cathinone.

A 9mm handgun, two badges on police-style lanyards and a police-style body camera were also found in the SUV, troopers said.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

The Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was decked out like a police vehicle with a computer stand with a laptop, ceiling-mounted dome light, dash camera, light switches, and siren

control panel.

Trooper said Traille was arrested and the SUV was impounded. His 3-year-old daughter was turned over to his girlfriend.

Traille faces charges of false personation, unlawful use of blue light, and several drug charges.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Traille is asked to contact troopers at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.