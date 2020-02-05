Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old Hillsborough student is facing charges this afternoon after he brought a gun to Riverview High School.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Keshaad Simpson, 18, was bragging to other students about having a weapon in his vehicle.

Deputies after being notified by a student checked Simpson’s vehicle and found an unloaded .22 caliber pistol behind the driver’s seat as well as drug paraphernalia.

“I commend the student who had the courage to speak up and notify their School Resource Deputy to potential danger on campus,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Loaded or not, bringing a weapon of any kind to one of our Hillsborough County schools will not be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is committed to making sure all of our children have a safe environment to learn.”

Simpson was arrested and booked into Orient Road Jail. He is facing a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.