TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New York-based charity announced it paid off a Riverview family’s mortgage after their loved one died while serving in the The United States Marine Corps.

USMC Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ramoutar was on deployment in Brazil when he suffered a medical emergency due to an allergic reaction to antimalaria medication, and needed an emergency liver transplant.

On Dec. 14, 2020, days after the surgery, Ramoutar suffered liver failure and passed away, leaving behind his wife, Sunita, and children, Nicholas and Nehemiah, according to the charity, Tunnel to Towers.

Ramoutar, who was born in Trinidad, and Tobago, and grew up in the Bronx, had served with the Marines for more than a decade. He had been inspired to join after the Sept. 11 attacks, and enlisted in 2009 after obtaining his permanent residency.

Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

“Nicholas enjoyed everything about the military, he loved helping people. Because he joined the military at a later age, he was always the father figure to the younger Marines. hey would always call him Papa Ramoutar,” his wife Sunita said.

In honor of Independence Day, Tunnel to Towers said it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the family’s home in Riverview.

“This is a new beginning, a stress-free life for me and my children. This gives my children the time they need with their mom. My whole purpose in life now is making sure my children are well taken care of and receive all the attention a parent can give,” said Sunita.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was established right after 9/11, helps Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders pay off their mortgages.

“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbeques, beach days, and fireworks. All things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.