RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was called to a home on Laurel Ledge Drive at 4:18 p.m. after the resident reported their car was on fire.

Firefighters used ‘an aggressive attack’ to tamp down the flames and searched the home twice to make sure no one was inside.

The resident told firefighters he was changing a fuel pump on his car when the gas ignited. HCFR said the fire spread to several gasoline tanks, another vehicle and a motorcycle, but firefighters’ quick action limited the damage to the garage and part of the laundry room.

No one was injured in the incident.