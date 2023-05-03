RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A family from Riverview has been cleaning up their food truck ever since it was destroyed in an electrical fire on Monday.

The food truck is called “Guavate de Oto” and is located on US-301 just south of Big Bend Road in Riverview.

Owner Oto Velez told 8 On Your Side his family moved to Florida from Puerto Rico in 2018 after Hurricane Maria.

Since then, his family-owned and operated food truck has become a staple in the community.

Velez said he’s grateful for the residents and businesses that have reached out to lend a hand. One of those people was Jose Ortiz, with LBanks Enterprise LLC, who is helping rebuild the truck at no cost.

“Doing electrical work, propane work, from the bottom up,” Ortiz said. “Right now, we’re tearing everything apart to be able to put everything together.”

According to Velez, without Ortiz’s help, rebuilding would cost more than $20,000.

“We just have to help out and keep it going. You know, if we don’t have humanity, we don’t have anything,” Ortiz said.

A link to Guavate De Oto’s GoFundMe page can be found here.