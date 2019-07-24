Riverview credit card thief arrested

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview woman is currently facing charges after stealing a credit card and using it to go shopping.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Jennifer Threats-Diaz was riding in a car with the victim when she stole the woman’s Bank of America Visa credit card from the cup holder.

Deputies say Threats-Diaz went to the Publix located at 11460 US Highway 301 South in Riverview that same day and purchased a gift card and a drink totaling more than $200 using the stolen credit card.

Detectives found Threats-Diaz and arrested her for fraudulent use of personal information, fraudulent use of a credit card over $100 and petit theft.

Threats-Diaz was already on felony probation for grand theft.