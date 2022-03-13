River O’Green Fest kicks off after 2-year hiatus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Downtown Tampa’s River O’ Green fest is back!

The annual St. Patrick’s day celebration is returning to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration was also moved to Sunday after stormy weather the day before.

The Hillsborough River will transform into a bright shade of green at 11 a.m.. Festivities will run until 5 p.m. The Irish-themed party will include live music, family friendly games, food trucks and beer.

“The Hillsborough River is the heart of our city, so in this case we’re celebrating that by honoring it the St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” said Ashly Anderson with the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Anderson is expecting up to 15,000 people alone to visit the park for River O’ Green fest and more to be along the riverwalk and on boats.

“The river is going to turn a bright Kelly Green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a food safe dye and it’s done by the city of Tampa’s water department,” she said. “Hundreds of gallons of biodegradable food safe dye will be put into this river to make it a bright shade of green.”

The dye is safe for humans and wildlife. It is used in food and in eye surgery to trace blood vessels.