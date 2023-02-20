TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grab your green gear, the date for this year’s River O’ Green Fest was officially announced!

On Monday, the City of Tampa and the Tampa Downtown Partnership announced this year’s River O’ Green Fest will be taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Event planners say the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will feature live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and, of course, lots of beer.

Starting at 11 a.m., Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will sound the horn to start the process of dyeing the Hillsborough River green and kick off the free St. Patrick’s Day holiday event.

“Seeing our Hillsborough River turn emerald green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is a great reminder of the excitement and fun that Tampa has to offer,” added Mayor Jane Castor. “I know how much I look forward to this annual tradition and the opportunity it brings to come together and celebrate all that makes our city great.”

According to officials, the dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and certified to meet National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) Standard 60 for use in and around drinking water.

The River O’ Green Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, was first celebrated in 2012.

“We’re so excited to work with the city and Grow Financial again to bring this Irish-themed celebration to our residents and visitors,” Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund said. “I love seeing the hundreds of people who come downtown, decked out in green gear, for a day full of food and fun. It’s a great way to support our local businesses and bask in the beauty of this incredible city.”