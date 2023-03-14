TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, the Tampa Downtown Partnership and the city of Tampa announced that the River O’ Green Fest has been rescheduled.

According to officials, the annual celebration is being bumped up one day due to Saturday’s forecast of inclement weather.

The River O’ Green Fest will now take place on March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day. The free festival will be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The safety of all our guests and vendors is of the utmost importance,” Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund said in a statement. “With storms in the forecast on Saturday, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to reschedule. The blessing in disguise is now we get to host the River O’ Green Fest on St. Paddy’s Day! We haven’t had the event on the actual holiday since 2018. It’ll be a great way for families to kick off the weekend and wrap up spring break.”

This year’s River O’ Green Fest will have different activities for kids, food trucks, a pet costume contest, and of course, beer. The Freedom Boat Club will also be offering free rides along the Hillsborough River, which will be dyed emerald green.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will sound the horn at approximately 4 p.m. to start the process of dyeing the river green.

According to officials, the dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) Standard 60, for use in and around drinking water. The Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission (HCEPC) examined the dye and approved it for use as part of the River O’ Green event.

Here is an updated event schedule for March 17: