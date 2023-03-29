TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While out searching for a robbery suspect on Monday, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found a 75-year-old man who had gone missing the day before.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Bearss Avenue to search for a robbery suspect who fled the area. During their search, authorities said they located a man in a wooded area just west of I-275 south.

After making contact with the man, deputies were surprised to find that it wasn’t the suspect they were searching for, but in a fact missing man who was last seen in the USF area on Sunday. Police said he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Deputies stated that they were able to get him out safely. He was returned to his family shortly after being found.

“What a wonderful example of being in the right place at the right time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our deputies were working diligently doing their job to apprehend a suspect and were able to recognize a citizen in need of help. We’re grateful that this was able to end in a safe return for the missing person and his family.”