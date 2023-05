TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, made a stop in Tampa for his two-day hurricane preparedness tour across the state of Florida.

Scott was joined by various local officials to discuss the importance of preparing for the 2023 hurricane season.

The senator has stated that he is donating his Senate salary to the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels due to their importance in hurricane recovery situations.

