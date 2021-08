TAMPA (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has increased the reward for information to help solve a shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl in Tampa on Sunday.

Sunni Bell was shot and killed when police say someone in another car opened fire while she was riding in her mother’s car on Hillsborough Avenue Sunday night.

Tampa police says the agency has leads but needs more and believes someone saw what happened.

The reward for information to solve the case is now up to $9,500.