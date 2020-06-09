Reward offered to locate suspect who threw bricks at sheriff’s office vehicle

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a woman who threw a brick at a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle causing $5,000 in damage.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the incident happened on May 30 in the area of 30th Street North & Busch Boulevard East in Tampa.

Several vehicles were damaged including one marked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle after an unknown black woman threw a brick, breaking the rear window of the patrol car.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in these cases. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),