Reward being offered leading to arrest of looters who robbed T-Mobile store in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a group of people seen looting a T-Mobile store in Tampa.

Police say during the early morning hours of May 31 the group broke the glass to the T-Mobile located at 1505 Fowler Avenue E. in Tampa. Numerous suspects can be seen on store surveillance video entering the store and taking a variety of merchandise including cell phones.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the looters. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

