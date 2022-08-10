TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are still working to solve the murder of a man who was killed while sitting inside his truck in Tampa last month, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay says those with information about the death of Richard Martin could be eligible for a cash reward. They’ve teamed up with the Florida Office of the Attorney General to up the reward from $5,000 to $9,500.

According to Crime Stoppers, the 61-year-old was found shot to death inside his truck, which was parked alongside Robles Park in the 3100 block of N. Elmore Avenue.

Investigators believe Martin died sometime between July 1 and July 5.

Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or send a tip anonymously online.