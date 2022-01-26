Reward for Brandon mall shooting suspect increased to $5,000

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has increased its reward for the suspect in the shooting at the Brandon Town Center mall Monday.

Authorities said Jaycob Ajay Riley and Jordan Gracia tried to rob an undercover detective that was attempting to buy firearms from Riley and another suspect.

As other deputies approached to intervene, the suspects fired shots at the deputies while they ran away.

Gracia was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges after Monday’s incident, including armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $5,000 for information that will help locate and arrest Riley. He faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer (x5), and felon in possession of a firearm.

In order to receive the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or send tips anonymously online.