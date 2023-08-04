TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The reward for information on those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Tampa has been increased, according to police.

On July 4, Yitzian Torres Garcia, 7, and his grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, were shot at Courtney Campbell Causeway near Ben T. Davis Beach by gunfire from a fight between two groups of men.

Police said the two groups were fighting because of a jet ski that was recklessly driven near a group of children. This escalated when both groups began firing at each other.

Hernandez tried to protect his grandson by shielding him, but the child ended up suffering a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Hernandez himself was shot in the hand, according to police.

Yitzian Torres Garcia (Photo provided by Tampa Police Department)

Had Yitzian survived, his eighth birthday would have been on Friday, Aug. 4.

“The thoughts and prayers of our department and the entire community are with the Torres Garcia family as they hold a memorial service for Yitzian in Puerto Rico today,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Our detectives have been working tirelessly to identify and arrest the suspects in this case and we will not stop until there is justice for Yitzian and his family.”

Officers asked anyone who was near the Courtney Campbell Causeway around 8:30 p.m. to give any information they may have or review any video they might have that can be helpful to detectives.

To help the investigation, Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay increased the reward for information to $10,000.

“In addition, reward monies of up to $4,500 are now available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General,” said Kelly McLaren,

Executive Director of Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay. “The enhanced reward monies are available through June 30, 2024. The tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program and lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) to be eligible for the enhanced reward.”

Those with information can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. You can also visit crimestopperstb.com.

To get the reward, you must contact Crimestoppers first.