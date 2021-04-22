Retiring TPD Sergeant gives final radio call alongside daughter

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Police Sergeant signed off for the last time before retiring on Saturday.

After 30 years working in multiple areas of the Tampa Police Department, Sergeant Edward Croissant signed off for the final time.

Sgt. Croissant spent the majority of his career as a patrol officer with the department while also spending 30 years as a member of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard with multiple deployments.

Croissant’s daughter, who recently graduated from the academy and will soon be sworn-in, delivered her father’s final radio call.

Congratulations Sgt. Croissant, and enjoy your retirement.

