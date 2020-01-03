Ret. Air Force Colonel sounds off on killing of Gen. Qassim Suleimani

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Jim Waurishuk is speaking bluntly about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani, explaining that the U.S. did what it had to do.

“The strike last night was a counterterrorism operation,” he said.

U.S. officials explained that Suleimani was responsible for the deaths of many Americans, with a bigger threat on the horizon.

“There was in fact an imminent attack taking place,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday morning. “The American people should know this was an intelligence-based assessment that drove this.”

Waurishuk, who lives in Dover, spent decades in the military, including time as deputy director for intelligence of U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

He agrees wholeheartedly with the Secretary of State.

He knows how a precise operation like the one that killed Suleimani went down.

“We hear that information and it plays into and gives us the ability to do what we did,” he said.

Now, comes the potential fallout with Iran threatening to retaliate. Waurishuk understands the U.S. government will remain on high alert, especially abroad.

“They sponsored terrorist activity. They’ve done strikes against us. They’ve killed Americans. There’s no need to get complacent since we’ve taken him out,” he said.

