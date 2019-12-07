HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents at The Avenue at Creekbridge Apartments were frightened and confused as deputies search for a suspected ATM shooter.

The search for a shooting suspect led deputies not far from the ATM where two people were shot.

For five hours residents were told to stay out or stay in their homes as law enforcement followed clues to the suspect.

Moments after a double shooting at an attempted ATM robbery Hillsborough County deputies took their search for the gunman to an apartment complex on Creekridge Road.

“What led us to come here was the getaway car that was used in today’s robbery was discovered here in the apartment complex,” says Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

K9 deputies targeted a building and shut the complex down.

“They all rolled into here like one o’clock, 1 pm. Then a SWAT car came in. The SWAT truck came in around two o’clock. Then they put the tape up,” says Gabriel Pina who lives nearby.

Pina captured nerve-wracking moments from inside his apartment.

Residents were told via email and text alerts they would not be able to come home until the scene was cleared.

“Just worried. I called my grandmother. She stays here. I was just making sure she didn’t open up the door or anything,” says Pamela Johnson, another resident.

Students from local schools were left stranded.

“Just at the end of the day they called me down, they said something happened so you can’t ride the bus home,” says Jymari Kelly who goes to high school in the area.

Hours later it was discovered there was no one inside and the suspect may have taken off in another car. The suspected getaway vehicle was picked up and taken in as evidence.

Sheriff Chronister does not think the suspect is still in the area, but has asked for more patrols in the area.