TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tenants of Silver Oaks Apartments in East Tampa joined gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and Tampa City Councilwoman, Lynn Hurtak for a press conference Tuesday where they discussed the property’s unsafe living conditions.

Tenants told 8 On Your Side they have experienced mold, rodents, flooding and more issues. Despite the complaints, Silver Oaks resident, Vonnesha King, said nothing has been done to fix the situation.

After tenants made their concerns public, Silver Oaks management distributed a “notice of inspection” letter where they are advised to clean up their apartments or risk eviction.

“We cannot paint over mold, we cannot inhale mold, we are tired of doing this,” King said.

A letter obtained by 8 On Your Side from Silver Oaks’ managment company tells tenants all apartment doors should be free of grease and fingerprints… Cabinets should not be overloaded. Just two of the items on the inspection checklist.

While some want to move out due to the conditions here, they say the lack of affordable housing in the area leaves them feeling stuck.

“I don’t have another option. I’m not here cause I want to be I’m here cause I have to be,” King said.

State and city leaders say more needs to be done to help residents and prevent unfair evictions.

“Affordable housing is not synonymous with unsafe housing,” Hurtak said.

“Silver oaks apartments where management has flouted not just federal rules but also the rules of common decency and respect they are certainly being taken advantage of these renters,” Fried said.

8 On Your Side asked Silver Oaks management to do an interview to share their side of the story, but the offer was declined.